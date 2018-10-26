SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a new augmented reality video game akin to “Pokemon Go” that lets players collect saints and notable religious figures on the go, the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reports.

The new game “Follow JC Go” allows players to roam around town in search of saints and Biblical figures.

“Never has the Church had a project like this … this is the Catholic app with the most advanced technology there is,” said Argentinian Ricardo Grzona, executive director of the Foundation Ramon Pane.

The app cost $500,000 to develop through sponsors and private donors.

Anyone around the world can download it. But it is only available in Spanish. Italian, Portuguese and English language versions are on the way.

Big difference: Though “Pokemon Go” inspired the game, it doesn’t include any gyms for players to train their saints. Nor is there any reason to feed their collected characters, The Verge reports.

“Instead, ‘Pokémon Go’s’ combat elements are replaced with philosophical questions that players will have to answer when they come across saints and other biblical names,” according to The Verge. “Expect to focus less on becoming the very best that no one ever was and more on digging deep down into your heart to do some hard but necessary soul-searching.”

Pope approves: Pope Francis commended the new app when he was introduced to it Tuesday, Crux Now reports. He reportedly said the game will help the Catholic Church connect with a younger generation.