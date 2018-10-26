LOGAN — Utah State University has been named one of the 399 most environmentally responsible colleges by the Princeton Review.

The schools were chosen for the education services company’s ninth annual "green guide" edition based on data from the company's 2017-18 survey of four-year colleges concerning the their commitments to the environment and sustainability.

Editor-in-Chief Robert Franek noted college applicants and their parents are increasingly concerned about the environment and sustainability issues. Among nearly 11,000 teens and parents the Princeton Review surveyed earlier this year for its 2018 "College Hopes & Worries Survey," 63 percent overall said having information about a college's commitment to the environment would influence their decision to apply to or attend the school.

The profiles in guide provide information about each school's admission requirements, cost and financial aid, and student body statistics. They also include "Green Facts" about the schools with details on the availability of transportation alternatives at the schools and the percentage of the school food budgets spent on local or organic food.

“At Utah State University, sustainability initiatives are rapidly developing as ‘Blue Goes Green,’” the guide states. “To date, USU has retrofitted 3.5 million square feet of space with new, energy-efficient (compact fluorescent lamps) that have helped the university realize a cost savings of 30 percent, and housing has installed 6,500 (light-emitting diodes). In addition, USU replaced its coal-fired plant with natural gas co-generation in 2002, reducing emissions by approximately 55 percent.”