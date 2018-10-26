SALT LAKE CITY — Tierney Bricker of E! News recently wrote an article about Chip and Joanna Gaines in which she explored the couple’s life after the hit TV show “Fixer Upper.”

And wouldn’t you know it, the Gaines family is as happy as ever.

According to Bricker, when the news first came out the TV series was ending, rumors of Chip and Joanna getting a divorce immediately began to spread.

But according to the couple, nothing could have been further from the truth.

“While they acknowledged the need to give ‘lots of love and attention’ to their family, they shot down reports of trouble within their marriage,” wrote Bricker.

Since the show ended, Bricker reports that the family has taken time to celebrate milestones (like Chip and Joanna’s 15th wedding anniversary) and make memories by doing things like attending a hot air balloon festival with their kids. They’ve even had a couple unexpected surprises along the way (baby No. 5 arrived in June).

All in all, Chip and Joanna are content with their decision to step away from the spotlight.

“I don't think if they came back and offered a billion dollars that we would step back at this point," Joanna Gaines told E!. "We are pretty headstrong and when we feel like it is the right decision for our relationship, for our family, for our business, it would take an act of Congress to knock us off that position."

Read more at E! News.