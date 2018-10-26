PROVO — In its last game, against Hawaii, BYU ran for 280 yards.

But Saturday, the Cougars’ run game will collide with a Northern Illinois defense that allows just 2.7 yards per rushing attempt.

Against the Rainbow Warriors, BYU’s leading rusher Squally Canada did not play due to injury.

In his place, Matt Hadley ran eight times for 87 yards and a touchdown, Lopini Katoa rushed 16 times for 83 yards and a TD, and Riley Burt gained 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Canada said he’s healthy and will play Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes expects to see several running backs take handoffs against the Huskies.

“We’ll still play a number of guys there,” Grimes said. "Sometimes you rotate guys and sometimes you play the hot hand. I think a number of guys will play.”

Grimes liked what he saw from Hadley against Hawaii.

“We’ve seen flashes of him in practice. But with him being injured earlier in the year and moving to defense, he’s been in and out so much he didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Grimes said. “I’m certainly glad to see him have some reward for the time he’s been putting in. I love what he brings to us in terms of not only his ability, but leadership, confidence and maturity.”

BEING A BYU QUARTERBACK: Since becoming BYU’s starting quarterback a couple of weeks ago, true freshman Zach Wilson has started to see what it’s like to be a Cougar QB.

“It’s not as crazy as I thought it would be. People do make a bigger deal than I think it is. I’m here playing football with my friends,” Wilson said. “Then you’ll hear, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so-and-so from BYU.’ You’re just like, ‘What do you mean? I’m just a normal kid. I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ That kind of stuff is crazy. I think it’s a cool experience, though.”

Wilson, whose favorite quarterback is Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, said he has received a lot of support.

“I have a lot of family and friends that reached out and told me they’re proud of me," he said. "I think that’s comforting to know you have big support from family and friends. It’s comforting for me to know I’m doing this all for them.”