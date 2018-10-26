SALT LAKE CITY — With Halloween right around the corner, it’s possible motorists this weekend will see witches, ghosts, ninjas or scary clowns out and about.

But one thing motorists will definitely see this weekend is extra police officers working DUI patrols.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, law enforcement officers throughout the state will work more than 170 extra shifts to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers from Utah’s roads to help make sure everyone gets home safely. Increased DUI enforcement includes a DUI checkpoint and two concentrated DUI blitzes.

For those headed to a Halloween party this weekend the department suggests:

• Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunken driver on the road, call 911.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.