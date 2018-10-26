PROVO — In true freshman Zach Wilson’s first collegiate start, he made quite a splash.

Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a resounding 49-23 thumping of Hawaii — and the Rainbow Warriors’ porous defense.

No doubt, Wilson faces a much tougher test Saturday (1:30 p.m., MDT, ESPNU) when the Cougars host Northern Illinois.

“I’m super excited to take on a real challenge. Hawaii’s a great team and I think that was a great starting game for me,” Wilson said. “I think Northern Illinois has a really good defensive front and they have a good defense overall. This will be a good challenge for us on how well we execute and how tough we are and the kind of team we really are.”

The Huskies, who are very adept at stopping the run, forcing turnovers and sacking quarterbacks, have had two weeks to study Wilson's style of play and tendencies.

“Our next opponent has seen a full game on him now. They’ll know more about who he is,” said quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. “He might have caught Hawaii off-guard a little bit with his athleticism. Northern Illinois is going to know some of the things that he does well. He still has quite a bit of things left in his bag that haven’t been shown, so I think he’ll be fine.”

“I think every opponent tries to prepare for what your strengths are,” Wilson said. “They’ll try to adjust to what we do and of course we do the same watching their film and we’ll try to attack their weaknesses. We have a really good game plan going into this week and I think we’ll be prepared.”

NIU coach Rod Carey was impressed with Wilson’s debut as a starter.

“He’s a talented kid. He really moved them up and down the field,” he said. “They do a few different things with him compared to (Tanner) Mangum. It’s just different. The biggest thing you have to account for with him is, obviously he can throw the ball and he has a command of the offense or else he wouldn’t be in there, but his running ability is certainly something we have to account for.”

What does Wilson, who threw an interception against Hawaii, need to work on moving forward?

“There’s a lot of little things he can improve on. We have a lot of bells and whistles to our offense that might not be obvious to everyone, especially in our run game,” Roderick said. “If he can expand what he can do for us in the run game, not necessarily him running, but just the way he manages our team, that would be helpful. He did a good job.”

What would Wilson like to improve on this week?

“Probably my pre-snap reads, just finding what I want to do, getting more comfortable with the offense, taking what the defense gives me,” he said.

Roderick was pleased with what he saw from Wilson in his first start.

“It was just one game but he played like I hoped he would in most respects. He had good composure out there. For the most part, he carried himself like he belongs on the field,” Roderick said. “For a young guy, he didn’t seem in awe of the moment. There will be more challenging games coming up and so we’ll see how he does with those. He has a lot of confidence.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said that Wilson has been preparing all season for his opportunity.

“Zach’s shown that he’s ready. I give him and A-Rod a lot of credit. His performance last week didn’t just happen because he prepared really hard last week. It’s because he’s been being prepared and getting himself ready for that the last eight months.”

BYU will need to account for NIU’s All-American defensive end Sutton Smith, who has seven sacks this season.

“We have some solid right and left tackles that will pick him up just fine. I know he’s a great player and I give him props for that. At the same time, we have some great offensive linemen. I put my trust in them,” Wilson said. “They are a great pass-rushing team and we know we’ve got to get the ball out quick. I think we’ll be solid up front.”

• • •

Cougars on the air

Northern Illinois (4-3)

at BYU (4-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM