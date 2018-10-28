Is education not worth our investment?

Question 1 is such a small percentage. Estimated by the Legislature, Question 1 would cost the average driver only four dollars per month but invest $150 per student in each local school.

I voted for Question 1 — and I know exactly how I will cover the extra $4 per month.

From now on, when filling up my tank and paying an extra 10 cents, I won’t be going inside to buy a 32-ounce soda and my favorite candy bar. By voting for Question 1, our teachers get more support, my health will improve and my budget will stay the same.

Utah kids deserve better. Skip the candy and soda and vote for Question 1.

Starla Mehaffey

Draper