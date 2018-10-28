I support Utah schools, but I am voting against Question 1.

Our state government has a constitutional responsibility to support schools as the first priority. We should never have to vote to raise taxes to fund schools. The state should first fund the schools adequately, and then we should vote on taxes for any other topic.

Too frequently governments spend wherever they please and then they ask citizens to vote for education because it is one of the few things for which people will vote for new taxes, but this issue is only presented to the public because the priorities are wrong in the government.

We need to send the message to the Legislature that they must fund the schools before asking for any changes in taxes.

Martin Hinckley

Perry, Box Elder County