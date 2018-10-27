Three years ago, I turned 18 years old and was finally able to start exercising my right to vote.

I often think about if I had been born 100 years ago, this would not be something I could participate in. I am grateful for the work that the women and men before my time put in to make the 19th Amendment a reality. Despite the determination of the suffragettes that came before me, millennial women are not showing up on Election Day when compared to other voter blocks. Seventy-three percent of young females say they are unsatisfied with the direction the country is moving in, but 46 percent of millennial women say they are less likely to vote.

This November, it is time to initiate a change. As a young woman, I want my peers to engage in the democratic process. Even more so, I want them to be educated to make informed voting decisions. I am working with theSkimm on its #NoExcuses campaign to help turn out 100,000 female millennials to vote in the 2018 midterms.

It is time for the young women of this country to speak up, show up and vote.

Kathleen Thompson

Salt Lake City