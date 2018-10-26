GARDEN CITY, Rich County — Troopers say a driver who died after his semitrailer barreled into a Garden City storefront earlier this month was unfamiliar with mountain driving and his brakes overheated.

The driver, 31-year-old Ahmed Abdelgader, of Omaha, Nebraska, succumbed to his injuries. A passenger whose name has not been released remains hospitalized, the Utah Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Troopers conducted a safety inspection, finding the truck and trailer had functioning brakes, but they didn't work properly because they were hot at the time of the crash, according to a statement from the department.

Just before 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, the truck overturned at the intersection of U.S. 89 and state Route 30 and slid into Pugstones Sporting. The semitrailer was hauling a load of butter to Colorado.

The truck was traveleing at a high speed when it ran a stop sign and attempted to turn right from U.S. 89 onto S.R. 30, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. It jumped the curb and rolled into one building, sending debris and butter into another building.

No one was injured in the store but it was a total loss and needed to be demolished, the department said.

Drivers who had seen the semi pass them told officers it had a "very erratic driving pattern" through Logan Canyon, at times driving into oncoming traffic and across multiple lanes, with smoke coming from the wheels, according to the statement.