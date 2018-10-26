Halloween is right around the corner, and this week's news fit the mood.

A series of suspicious packages containing pipe bombs was sent to prominent Democrats and Trump critics this week. Recipients included the CNN office in New York City, the Clintons, the Obamas and former vice president Joe Biden.

None of the devices has gone off and nobody has been injured.

Authorities made an arrest in connection to the case on Friday morning.

The mail bombs have raised discussion about the political division in the country and the damage hateful rhetoric is having.

Over 7,000 migrants from Central America are making their way to the United States border to escape violence, poverty and political corruption in their countries.

Trump has grown frustrated with the number of people seeking refuge and is expected to make it extremely difficult for them to cross the border.

Nothing seems to be scaring Americans more than the outcome of the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Attacks and rhetoric from both sides have many just wanting the election to be over.

Other popular topics this week included the Mega Millions lottery winner and women's rights.

