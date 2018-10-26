MURRAY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $1.5 million to the American Red Cross on Friday for 10 new emergency response vehicles, including one to be located in Salt Lake City.

"This gift is a testament to our great trust and respect for the American Red Cross," said Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the church's Presiding Bishopric.

The Red Cross and the church also signed a new memorandum of understanding to extend their partnership to provide disaster relief.

"I can't thank you enough for this gift. It means all the world to us," said American Red Cross CEO Cliff Holtz.