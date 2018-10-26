Northern Illinois (4-3) at BYU (4-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (64,725)

Surface: Natural grass

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

Series: First meeting.

Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the high 60s.

THE STAKES

For Northern Illinois … The Huskies, who are taking a break from Mid-American Conference play, are looking for a big road victory.

For BYU … The Cougars are hoping to maintain their momentum after a 49-23 win over Hawaii before the bye week. BYU is two wins away from bowl eligibility.

THE TRENDS

For Northern Illinois … The Huskies are riding a three-game win streak but looking for their first non-conference victory of the season.

For BYU … The Cougars are 9-4 during the past 10 seasons when coming off a bye week, including a few seasons with multiple byes.

CRYSTAL BALL

For Northern Illinois … The Huskies are very good at stopping the run, forcing turnovers and sacking the quarterback. If NIU can do those things against BYU, it could leave Provo with a victory.

For BYU … The Cougars are facing a Huskies offense that has struggled to score points (18.6 ppg). If BYU can score at least 24 points, that may be enough to win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

STEVEN CANNON, FR127919 AP Northern Illinois' Sutton Smith in action against Florida State, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Smith anchors a tough Huskies defense and could present a challenge for BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson, who will be making his second career start Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Sutton Smith, NIU defensive end: The junior All-American is among the nation’s leaders in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (13). The Cougar offensive line will try to keep Smith from being a disruption.

Zach Wilson, BYU quarterback: In his second career start, Wilson will be facing a much tougher test than he did in his first start against Hawaii. He threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another, in the win over the Rainbow Warriors. To beat NIU, Wilson may need to complete a lot of intermediate and deep passes.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s running backs vs. Northern Illinois’ front seven: The Cougars ran for 280 yards two weeks ago against Hawaii and they could get injured Squally Canada back Saturday. NIU ranks No. 22 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 2.7 yards per attempt.

QUOTABLE

“We’ve had a challenging non-conference schedule. One week at a time has been our biggest key to getting back above .500. We’re not going to lose that mentality and we view this week the same way.”

— Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey

“We’re expecting their best shot. We just need to make sure that they get ours. I like our chances if we get that done.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU visits Boise State on Nov. 3, while Northern Illinois travels to Akron on Nov. 1.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 —Washington 35, BYU 7

Oct. 5 — Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13 — BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (1:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (10 a.m./TBA)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT