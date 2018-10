OREM — The 2A volleyball tournament begins today at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday at Utah Valley University's UCCU Center. We have coverage of every match.

Court 1

Duchesne vs. Millard, 4 p.m.

Kanab vs. Merit Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise/APA-Draper loser vs. Wasatch Academy/Altamont loser, 7 p.m.

Rowland Hall/North Sevier loser vs. St. Joseph/Gunnison Valley loser, 8:30 p.m.

Court 2

Waterford vs. Layton Christian, 4 p.m.

North summit vs. Rockwell, 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise/APA-Draper winner vs. Wasatch Academy/Altamont winner, 7 p.m.

Rowland Hall/North Sevier winner vs. St. Joseph/Gunnison Valley winner, 8:30 p.m.

Court 3

Enterprise vs. APA-Draper, 4 p.m.

Rowland Hall vs. North Sevier, 5:30 p.m.

Duchesne/Millard winner vs. Waterford/Layton Christian winner, 7 p.m.

Kanab/Merit Prep winner vs. North Summit/Rockwell winner, 8:30 p.m.

Court 4

Wasatch Academy vs. Altamont, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph vs. Gunnison Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Duchesne/Millard loser vs. Waterford/Layton Christian loser, 7 p.m.

Kanab/Merit Prep loser vs. North Summit/Rockwell loser, 8:30 p.m.