SALT LAKE CITY — There’s some really, really good news and some bad/sad news for Utah Jazz fans if the NBA season predictions made by the Basketball Insiders hold up.

Let’s get the bad/sad news out of the way first.

If you scroll down to the bottom of the prognostications, the 50th prediction likely won’t sit well with Jazz fans who love the player who’s been with the team the longest.

“And finally,” it reads, “Derrick Favors will be traded before the trade deadline.”

That means Jazz fans would have until Feb. 7, 2019, at the latest to enjoy seeing the power forward in the Utah uniform he’s been wearing since being traded from the New Jersey Nets in February 2011. The 6-foot-10-inch big man has averaged 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in his ninth season with the Jazz.

If that trade helps Utah accomplish one of the other predictions — three of the 50 were about the Jazz — the fan base might be bummed but accepting of that possible trade.

Prediction No. 21: “Like the Raptors, the Jazz will finish the season with 60+ wins.”

That means Utah, off to a 2-2 start, must go at least 58-20 the rest of the way.

The 49th prediction would help that happen: “Joe Ingles will continue his strong shooting from the last two seasons and finally lead the league in three-point percentage.”

Here’s one more bold prediction: If Ingles keeps shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc as he has to start this season, that last guess will come to fruition.

Ingles shot a career-best 44.1 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17 and 44.0 percent last year.

DAD JOKE

This new Zions Bank commercial doesn’t show Ingles splashing in any 3-point bombs, but it will probably bring a smile to your face, too. (This story and writer are not sponsored by the bank, by the way.)

@utahjazz forward @Joeingles7 knows exactly what it takes to win. And it’s a lot more than a good game face. #takenote pic.twitter.com/srrfG99pFJ — Zions Bank (@ZionsBank) October 25, 2018

LOL LAKERS

With LeBron James in town, some Los Angeles basketball fans and media are hyping up the return of Showtime basketball. Here is Exhibit A that not all things glitter on the Tinsel Town court.

It is a pretty funny basketball sequence, though — if you’re not a Lakers fan.

Lance + JaVale = magic pic.twitter.com/qKV97gq4D2 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 26, 2018

OK, we’ll be nice and show a highlight from former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma, too.

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, Oct. 26

College football: Utah at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Idaho, 7 p.m.

Men’s soccer: UVU at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Utah State at Boise State, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Utah vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Westminster vs. Regis, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Dixie State vs. Colorado Christian, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Snow at USU-Eastern, 7 p.m.

Men’s golf: BYU at Pacific Invitational

Cross country: Pac-12 championships, at Stanford

Cross country: MW championships, at San Diego

Prep sports: 4A/5A/6A football first round

Prep sports: 1A/2A/3A football quarterfinals

Prep sports: 1A/2A volleyball tournament, at UVU

Saturday, Oct. 27

NBA: Jazz at Pelicans, 5 p.m.

College football: BYU vs. Northern Illinois

College football: Utah State vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m.

College football: Weber State at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

College football: SUU vs. Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

College football: Dixie State at Colorado Mesa, 7 p.m.

College football: Snow at Arizona Western

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Idaho, 7 p.m.

Men’s soccer: Westminster at MSU-Denver, 11 a.m.

Men’s soccer: Dixie State at Colorado Christian

Women’s soccer: BYU vs. Santa Clara

Women’s soccer: UVU vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Dixie State vs. Western State Colorado, noon

Volleyball: BYU at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Utah State vs. Nevada

Volleyball: Weber State at Idaho, 8 p.m.

Volleyball: SUU vs. Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Westminster vs. Colorado Christian, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Dixie State vs. Regis, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: SLCC at CSI, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Snow at Colorado Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Volleyball: USU-Eastern vs. CSN, 3 p.m.

Cross country: WCC championships, at East Bay GC

Cross country: WAC championships, at Seattle

Cross country: Big Sky championships, at Sacramento, California

Men’s golf: BYU at Pacific Invitational

Prep sports: 4A/5A/6A football first round

Prep sports: 1A/2A/3A football quarterfinals

Prep sports: 1A/2A volleyball tournament, at UVU

Sunday, Oct. 28