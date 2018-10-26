SALT LAKE CITY — Here is a look at the news for Oct. 26.

The University of Utah announced two reviews and details about the final days of slain student Lauren McCluskey's life. Read more.

After mailed bombs, Rep. Chris Stewart says current political climate is “just nuts.” Read more.

A look at how The Orchestra at Temple Square conductor found God and built a powerful legacy. Read more.

Here’s what Northern Illinois media are saying about BYU football. Read more.

Ariana Grande is bringing her Sweetener tour to Utah. Read more

A look ahead at the weekend.

Our most popular stories:

A look at some national headlines …