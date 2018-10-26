SALT LAKE CITY — Here is a look at the news for Oct. 26.
The University of Utah announced two reviews and details about the final days of slain student Lauren McCluskey's life. Read more.
After mailed bombs, Rep. Chris Stewart says current political climate is “just nuts.” Read more.
A look at how The Orchestra at Temple Square conductor found God and built a powerful legacy. Read more.
Here’s what Northern Illinois media are saying about BYU football. Read more.
Ariana Grande is bringing her Sweetener tour to Utah. Read more
A look ahead at the weekend.
- Your Weekend: Get ready for smashing pumpkins (no, not those Smashing Pumpkins)
- Movie review: Third time isn't the charm for spy parody 'Johnny English Strikes Again'
- It must be something in the pies — Utah native returns to Off-Broadway role for PTC's 'Sweeney Todd'
- 'It takes stamina': The life and legacy of Orchestra at Temple Square conductor Igor Gruppman
Our most popular stories:
A look at some national headlines …
- 72 hours, 10 potential bombs and lots of questions. Here's what we know [CNN]
- Singapore trader denies laundering millions for North Korea [BBC News]
- Zakynthos earthquake: Greek island shaken by 6.4 tremor [BBC News]
- Will one state go it alone to make polluters pay? [The New York Times]
- The strongest storm to ever hit U.S. soil just devastated these islands [BuzzFeed News]