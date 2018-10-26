SALT LAKE CITY — Donny and Marie Osmond will call it quits in 2019.

What’s going on: The brother-sister duo announced recently that their long run at the Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas will end next year.

“Next year is our final year,” Donny Osmond said, according to KTNV. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time. But, definitely, our countdown has started. It was supposed to be six weeks at the Flamingo. It will be 11 years, and it will be the end.”

The show will have its final performance on Nov. 16, 2019.

The brother-sister duo from Ogden, Utah, were originally expected to have a six-week run in 2008, Donny Osmond told KTNV. It has lasted more than 10 years.

The siblings haven’t announced why they're ending the show, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The Osmonds perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

