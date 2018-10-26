SALT LAKE CITY — Donny and Marie Osmond will call it quits in 2019.
What’s going on: The brother-sister duo announced recently that their long run at the Flamingo hotel-casino in Las Vegas will end next year.
- “Next year is our final year,” Donny Osmond said, according to KTNV. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time. But, definitely, our countdown has started. It was supposed to be six weeks at the Flamingo. It will be 11 years, and it will be the end.”
- The show will have its final performance on Nov. 16, 2019.
- The brother-sister duo from Ogden, Utah, were originally expected to have a six-week run in 2008, Donny Osmond told KTNV. It has lasted more than 10 years.
- The siblings haven’t announced why they're ending the show, The Los Angeles Times reported.
- The Osmonds perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
Flashback: Back in June, Donny and Marie talked about how they don’t engage in political discussions during their shows.
- “Our show is not politically based, it’s not religious-based. We don’t preach to the audience. We entertain the audience. I think that’s the difference between some entertainers and us,” Donny Osmond told Fox News.
- Donny Osmond said it’s important to enjoy the spotlight when you can.
- “Enjoy every second of it, because it’s definitely fleeting. It goes fast,” Donny said.
