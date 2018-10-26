OREM — The 1A volleyball tournament begins this morning at 8 a.m. and runs through Saturday at Utah Valley University's UCCU Center. We have coverage of every match.
Court 1
Wendover vs. Piute, 10 a.m.
Valley vs. Tintic, 11:30 a.m.
Panguitch/Green River loser vs. Monument Valley/Tabiona loser, 1 p.m.
Rich/Wanye loser vs. Milford/Pinnacle/Diamond Ranch, 2:30 p.m.
Court 2
Dugway vs. Water Canyon, 8 a.m.
Dugway/Water Canyon winner vs. Intermountain Christian, 10 a.m.
Monticello vs. Escalante, 11:30 a.m.
Panguitch/Green River winner vs. Monument Valley/Tabiona winner, 1 p.m.
Rich/Wanye winner vs. Milford/Pinnacle/Diamond Ranch, 2:30 p.m.
Court 3
Pinnacle vs. Diamond Ranch, 8 a.m.
Panguitch vs. Green River, 10 a.m.
Milford vs. Pinnacle/Diamond Ranch winner, 11:30 a.m.
Wendover/Piute winner vs. Dugway/Water Canyon/Intermountain Christian, 1 p.m.
Monticello/Escalante winner vs. Valley/Tintic winner, 2:30 p.m.
Court 4
Monument Valley vs. Tabiona, 10 a.m.
Rich vs. Wayne, 11:30 a.m.
Wendover/Piute loser vs. Dugway/Water Canyon/Intermountain Christian, 1 p.m.
Monticello/Escalante loser vs. Valley/Tintic loser, 2:30 p.m.