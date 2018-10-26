Four BYU men’s tennis players participated in singles qualifying matches on Thursday at the So Cal Intercollegiate at the Marks Stadium.

“Tough day at the office today for the guys,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “Match practice is great for us, and we will get a lot better this week.”

Brocton Andrus won his first qualifying match against Vatsal Bajpai of UC Irvine, 0-6, 6-2, 10-6. Andrus went on to face UC San Diego’s Sahm Irvine and fell 6-7, 1-6. BYU's Kobe Tran defeated Dillon Barnard of Azusa Pacific University, 6-1, 6-2. In his second match, he lost 4-6, 3-6 to Antione Noel of Cal Poly.

David Ball lost in his first qualifying match, 4-6, 6-3, 7-10, to Avery Pennywell of Southern Methodist University. Jacob Tullis fell to Loyola Marymount’s Cartier Juan in a tight match, 6-4, 3-6, 4-10.

The four Cougars begin qualifying in doubles on Friday at 3 p.m. PDT.