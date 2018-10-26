Dixie State’s men’s soccer team saw its three-match win streak come to an end Thursday as the Trailblazers were stopped by in-state rival Westminster College, 2-0, on Senior Night at Trailblazer Stadium.

The two teams battled back and forth through a physical 70-plus minutes of play with neither side able to break through with an opening goal. However, that all changed at the 71:32 mark when after a hard challenge, the Trailblazers (6-9-2, 4-7-2 RMAC) were forced to play a man down after a red card ejection.

Westminster (13-3-1, 9-3-1 RMAC) took advantage as the Griffins managed to break through with 9:18 to play when Amit Hefer played a ball from the left wing to Hunter Kone, who finished the chance from point-blank range inside the DSU penalty box to give his side a 1-0 lead. The Griffins then tacked on an insurance goal with two-plus minutes to play in regulation time to put the match away.

DSU managed just five total shot attempts, three on goal, but the Blazers were held to no shots and one corner kick chance after the red card ejection. Senior Dominic Damato led the Trailblazers with two shots on goal in his final home start.

Dixie State will close the 2018 regular season on Saturday at Colorado Christian.