Hunter Kone scored late to give Westminster a 1-0 lead over Dixie. Minutes later on a counter-attack, Erik Hulbert fed the ball to Alec Marshall for a security goal with just a few minutes remaining.

"This was a huge win for our program tonight," head coach Josh Pittman said. "We treated it like a do-or-die game, and the guys responded well."

The Griffins led in shots, 15-8, with eight on goal, and corner kicks, 5-2. Dixie committed 13 fouls against Westminster and was reduced to 10 men after receiving a 72nd-minute red card.

The attack was a full team effort. Amit Hefer led the team with three shots. Kone and Brody Nelson each took two shots and eight tallied a single shot.

The defense gave Max Medley a quiet night in goal. Medley made three first-half saves and earned his third shutout of the season.

The Griffins travel to MSU Denver for their final regular season game. The Griffins have a chance to secure third place with a win and a possibility for second if Regis loses to Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.