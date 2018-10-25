Bob McLellan, Shooting Star
Erik Hulbert controls the ball.

Hunter Kone scored late to give Westminster a 1-0 lead over Dixie. Minutes later on a counter-attack, Erik Hulbert fed the ball to Alec Marshall for a security goal with just a few minutes remaining.

"This was a huge win for our program tonight," head coach Josh Pittman said. "We treated it like a do-or-die game, and the guys responded well."

Comment on this story

The Griffins led in shots, 15-8, with eight on goal, and corner kicks, 5-2. Dixie committed 13 fouls against Westminster and was reduced to 10 men after receiving a 72nd-minute red card.

The attack was a full team effort. Amit Hefer led the team with three shots. Kone and Brody Nelson each took two shots and eight tallied a single shot.

The defense gave Max Medley a quiet night in goal. Medley made three first-half saves and earned his third shutout of the season.

The Griffins travel to MSU Denver for their final regular season game. The Griffins have a chance to secure third place with a win and a possibility for second if Regis loses to Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

Add a comment