A 1-0 win over the Western Colorado State women's soccer team was enough to secure a first-round home game in the RMAC Championship.

Early in the second half, Abby Keeley came close to scoring, but an excellent save from Emilie Eckhart prevented the game's first goal. Minutes later, Keeley got onto a missed clearance and passed to a wide-open Aimee Kurfurst who calmly passed the ball into the left side of the goal from the top of the penalty box.

Ingrid Alvarez came close to scoring in the 89th minute. She got behind the defense on a through ball and dribbled around Westminster's rushing goalkeeper. She narrowly missed, shooting the ball into the outside side netting of the goal.

Westminster provided plenty of action for the Western Colorado defense and goalkeeper. It took eight corners and outshot the visitors, 22-6, with 10 shots on goal.

Kurfurst scored her seventh goal of the season and earned her third game-winner.

Skye Jefferies led the assault on the Mountaineers goal with four shots, two on goal. Alex Maple, Jayde Jones and Kurfurst each took three shots. Maple placed two shots on goal, and Kurfurst had two on goal.

The defense provided a quiet night for Weixler. Weixler came up with three saves to earn her fifth shutout of the year.

"Great team effort today," head coach Tony Leblanc remarked. "We came out a bit slow in the first half but played much better in the second.

"It was important to finish the game strong and preserve the shutout."

Saturday is Senior Day as the Griffins finish the regular season at home against Colorado Mesa.