OREM — Death. Taxes. Morgan winning a state volleyball championship.

It’s a four-peat for the Trojans, their latest 3A championship coming after a 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-17) win over San Juan on Thursday night at the UCCU Center. It’s the 19th state volleyball championship for Morgan and its second volleyball four-peat in school history.

What’s the secret to winning all those titles?

“Good kids, that’s what wins championships, good kids. Defense, yeah, offense, yeah, good kids win it,” Morgan head coach Liz Wiscombe said.

" Good kids, that’s what wins championships, good kids. Defense, yeah, offense, yeah, good kids win it. " Morgan coach Liz Wiscombe

Coming into this year’s tournament, Morgan knew that it had a target on its back, but the Trojans wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We kind of like that. If they’re not coming after you and gunning for you, then you’re not where you want to be. There’s a lot of pressure on these kids, but I think they rise to the occasion and I’m just proud of them. They battle year in and year out. In the gym, we battle at each other hard, so it pays off,” Wiscombe said.

When the pressure was on, Morgan remained unfazed.

“It was important. They felt the pressure because not a lot of people have done four-peats. They felt the pressure, but they rose to the occasion. I’m proud of them. It was a fun one. Fun win, they always are fun. We’re crazy to keep doing this, but it sure is fun,” Wiscombe said.

Morgan’s dominance was apparent from the get-go, as the Trojans raced out to a 5-1 lead at the start of the match, winning the first set handily. After Morgan won the first point, its bench celebrated by falling onto the floor, something that would happen time and time again.

“I would say definitely very tight-knit. We do everything together, we see each other every day — sometimes we’re seeing each other more than we’re seeing our family. I think that all of us just really love each other and deep down, we want to do the best we can for each other,” Morgan senior Ellee Anderson said.

San Juan made things a little tighter in set two before Emery Wheeler took over the match in the middle of the set.

“She had a shorter block out there on the outside and that kid can jump, she goes high and then all the sudden she’s got six more inches to her,” Wiscombe said of Wheeler.

Wheeler finished the match with 20 kills and 19 digs. Anderson tallied 39 assists and five aces, Ausha Hales contributed 11 kills and three aces, Abbie Cox had had four kills, Brynlee Ovard had 20 kills and four aces and Kate Korth finished with 10 digs.

Morgan finished off the four-peat with a 25-17 third set. After the final point, the Trojans dogpiled on the court, having pulled off what few teams before have done.

For Anderson, the fourth championship was the sweetest.

“I think senior year definitely brings a different perspective, like having to lead the team kind of more than the previous years, but for me, it was so amazing just being able to play under the coaching that’s here and play with the girls that I was playing with — it definitely made senior year the best year,” Anderson said.