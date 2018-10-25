Elise Flake's back-to-back goals helped the BYU women's soccer team earn a 4-0 win over the University of San Francisco on Thursday night at South Field.

“We came out strong tonight,” head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “It was exciting to see how much energy we had and how crisp and confident we looked. We didn’t get frustrated when we didn’t score until the end of the first half. Then, Makaylie came out and put it away with 10 seconds left.”

In the 45th minute, Makaylie Moore took a shot in the box that deflected off the goalkeeper and went back to Moore. She followed up with an additional shot that slipped past the goalie on the left side to give BYU a 1-0 advantage going into halftime. The Cougars (11-4-1, 6-1 WCC) took a total of 17 shots to the Dons’ (10-6-2, 3-2-2 WCC) three in the first half.

Going into the second half, Sabrina Macias Davis protected the net in the 58th minute when she deflected two-consecutive shots on the left side of the box.

Soon after, Flake scored two goals within a minute of each other. On a one-on-one with the goalie in the 62nd minute, Flake powered the shot into the top-right corner of the net. Just 54 seconds later, in the 63rd minute, Lizzy Braby crossed the ball in toward Flake who scored her second goal off a header.

In the 86th minute, Cameron Tucker took the ball up the center of the box and shot past the goalie into the back of the net. Tucker’s goal gave BYU a four-point advantage, 4-0, at the end of the game.

The Cougars took 30 overall shots to San Francisco’s seven, and Davis collected four saves at goal.

BYU goes head to head with No. 6 Santa Clara in its next game at South Field at 5 p.m. MDT, on Saturday, Oct. 27, at South Field. The game will be streamed on TheW.tv, and an audio broadcast will be available on ESPN 960 AM and 107.9 FM.