PROVO — For BYU quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick, the decision to make a change at quarterback was difficult.

Senior Tanner Mangum was replaced by freshman Zach Wilson, who helped lead the Cougars to a 49-23 victory over Hawaii on Oct. 13 in his first career start.

Wilson is set to make his second career start Saturday against Northern Illinois.

" It’s not easy. I lose sleep over it. It’s hard for me because we have some really good players in our room. We have good quarterbacks here. " Aaron Roderick

“It’s not easy. I lose sleep over it. It’s hard for me because we have some really good players in our room. We have good quarterbacks here. Those decisions are really hard to make,” Roderick said. “We do want to stress that there’s competition every day. The best guy’s going to play. But at the same time, I don’t ever want guys to feel like they have a short leash. You can’t play quarterback if you feel like the first mistake you make you’re out and the next guy is in. We definitely don’t want a musical chairs situation. Guys have to play with confidence and know that they can play through a mistake. That’s not an easy balance to keep.”

Roderick said he still has “a ton of confidence” in Mangum.

“He battled through some tough games and has some really tough situations to deal with. It’s important to understand that we’re a different team than when we played Arizona and Wisconsin early in the season,” he explained. “Our personnel has changed a lot due to injury. Early in the year we were stacked at tight end and now we can barely line up at tight end. Those things impact the quarterback as well.”

How did Mangum handle this situation?

“Like a pro. He’s not happy. I would be disappointed in him if he was. I don’t want these guys (happy) about not playing,“ Roderick said. “But you’ve got to handle it as well as you can and keep preparing. The way he’s handled it has given his teammates a lot of confidence that if he’s needed to go back in there, he’s ready. I’ve seen situations before where guys don’t handle it well and the rest of the team can lose respect for you. He’s been a pro.”

Running back Squally Canada said he supports both Mangum and Wilson.

“(Mangum has) got a warrior mentality. I know he’s going to get through it. I know when he gets another opportunity he’s going to be ready. I’m definitely rooting for Tanner but I’m still rooting for Zach. Those are both of my guys. I love them both up. I know it hurt Tanner but he’s strong and he’s going to fight back and going to keep practicing really hard. Whenever his number gets called again, he’ll be ready for us ... They’re both great guys. They both bring a different skill set. I love them both. Whoever’s playing, I’m going to root for those guys. As long as we’re winning, that’s all I care about.”