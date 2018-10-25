SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man who allegedly "fired at least one shot" at another driver in a road rage incident in Parley's Canyon, officials said.

Grant Newman Gutierrez, 23, of Park City, was arrested for investigation of felony aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence, carrying a restricted firearm while driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Gutierrez fired his weapon while driving down Parley's Canyon. No one was injured.

Additional details about the road rage incident that led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Officials stopped Gutierrez near Foothill Drive and Sunnyside Ave., the UHP said.