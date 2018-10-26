"1,001 FACTS ABOUT THE PROPHET JOSEPH SMITH," by Alexa Erekson, Cedar Fort, $12.99, 160 pages (nf)

Did you know that the gold plates were buried several feet below ground and Joseph Smith had to dig a fairly large hole to get to them? Or that the Angel Moroni required Joseph to obtain a chest with lock and key before he was allowed to take the plates? Interesting facts about the Prophet Joseph Smith such as these and many more can be found in Alexa Erekson’s new book “1,001 Facts About The Prophet Joseph Smith”

The book is presented as a list of narrative facts told in a mostly chronological fashion over the prophet’s life. The author guides the reader along with some familiar and some less familiar facts about Joseph Smith in sections such as “Joseph’s Youth,” “Angel Moroni Visitations” and “Joseph Smith’s Last Months.” Other chapters such as “Joseph Smith’s Personality” and “Miscellaneous” provide other eye-catching pieces of information outside of the traditional chronology of the Prophet’s life.

Erekson has released the book at an opportune time as other compatible publications such as “Saints: The Story of the Church of Jesus Christ in the Latter Days” meet a growing interest and demand into the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general and Joseph Smith in particular.

“1,001 Facts” is a unique publication that will prove compelling to anyone interested in Joseph Smith whether they are familiar with the Prophet’s life or know nothing about him. The book deals with historical subjects such as mob violence and plural marriage but not in a graphic way. Readers looking for a more narrative or traditional style of a book may find the list-of-facts format unfamiliar.

The author provides an extensive bibliography in the back of the book as the source of her materials and also often cites sources within the text.