Peter Kuest tied for second place to help No. 16 BYU men’s golf to a second-place team finish after the first day of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational on Thursday.

Kuest shot a 66 (-5) in the one and only round of the day, putting him in a tie for second place with South Dakota’s Ben Hicks heading into the second day. Chad Hardy also finished in the top 10 for the Cougars, tying for ninth with another South Dakota golfer, Tom Vining. Hardy shot a 68 (-3) through the first 18 holes.

Austin Banz shot 1-under par for a 25th-place tie on the day, and Rhett Rasmussen finished with an even 71 to put him in 36th. Carson Lundell followed in 58th with a 74 (+3), and Kelton Hirsch, who competed as an individual, tied for 78th with a 77 (+6).

Overall, the Cougars shot 275 (-6) as a team to pass West Coast Conference foe San Francisco, which shot 278 (-3) and currently sits in third place. Host Pacific is currently tied for ninth with a 284 (+3). BYU sits four strokes behind first-place San Jose State heading into the second day of competition.

The team will play another 18 holes on Friday, followed by a final round on Saturday. Live stats and the leaderboard can be found at Golfstat.