SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah laid out the final days of student Lauren McCluskey, who was murdered on campus by a bitter ex-boyfriend this week, and announced two independent reviews into what could have been done to keep her safe.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy revealed during a press conference Thursday that McCluskey had been receiving harassing text messages from numerous spoofed phone numbers in the wake of the breakup, and that private photographs of her had been sent to her with threats they would be posted online.

University police now believe Melvin Shawn Rowland, 37, was behind the messages and efforts to extort McCluskey for money in exchange for promises that the photos would be kept off the internet. According to Brophy, McCluskey had paid $1,000 in hopes of preventing the photos from being made public.

Brophy acknowledged officers were investigating the harassment and extortion, but on the day that McCluskey was killed, his agency had not yet reached a point in its investigation where it would contact other law enforcement agencies — including Adult Probation and Parole — about the actions of Rowland, a convicted sex offender who had been released from prison earlier in the year.

While officers were aware Rowland was a registered sex offender, Brophy said he did not know if the department was aware that he was on parole at the time.

Brophy outlined a timeline of McCluskey's relationship with Rowland, who had lied to the woman about his name, age and criminal background when the two met in a downtown bar where Rowland had been contracted to work as a bouncer. He also detailed the dates that McCluskey had contact with University police prior to her death.

He said the department has evidence that Rowland had been on campus several times in the days before the murder, and at one point even pretended to be the department's deputy chief in an attempt to lure her from her dorm room.

University of Utah President Ruth Watkins said two independent investigations will review the school's campus safety efforts, and the police department's handling of McCluskey's initial complaints.

Brophy emphasized the review of the police department will look into the agency's protocols and not the actions of individuals officers.

McCluskey, of Pullman, Washington, was a senior at the U. and a member of the university's track team. Watkins said McCluskey's parents were presented Thursday with the bachelor's degree in communication that their daughter had been pursuing.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.