A mysterious photo believed to be from the new “Star Wars: Episode IX” is actually from another Disney project.

What’s going on: A photo originally posted to Reddit appeared to be a leaked set photo for the upcoming “Star Wars” film. The photo showed jungle ruins, which would greatly expand the “Star Wars” universe.

But ComicBook.com discovered the photo comes from the set of “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” which was filmed in 2011.

You can see the set built during a time-lapse video released from the set:

Bigger picture: The leaked images come as other rumors about the upcoming film populate the internet.

  • Legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill recently tweeted that he won’t spill any secrets about the upcoming film, even though he’s been known to hint at reveals in the past.
  • "I mention keeping my Star Wars opinions to myself & what happens? It triggers an avalanche of questions about the next one! All can is yes, I'm in it. Other than that, just consider it: EPISODE NEIN COMMENT," Hamill wrote.

Bottom line: Don’t expect too many “Star Wars” spoilers this time around. Staff and crew are keeping tight lips.

