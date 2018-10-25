SALT LAKE CITY — Hunters can now apply for a 2019 sportsman permit — one of Utah's most prized big game hunting permits.

To be included in the draw, applications must be received no later than 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Applications can be submitted online at wildlife.utah.gov or by calling the nearest Division of Wildlife Resources office. Draw results will be posted by Wednesday, Nov. 21.

According to Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, the permits are limited to Utah residents only and allows hunters to hunt on every unit in the state that is open to the species the permit is for.

One sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species: Desert bighorn ram, Rocky Mountain bighorn ram, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, hunter's choice bison and hunter's choice mountain goat.

Sportsman permits are also offered for three species that are not big game: black bear, cougar and wild turkey.