Harmons meat manager Jeff Mount, left, hands America First Credit Union employee Preslee Goff a turkey as credit union employees load a Utah Food Bank truck at the grocery store in Roy on Thursday. The credit union concluded its 14th annual Community Food Drive this past weekend, collecting 17,722 pounds of food, the equivalent of 14,768 meals. The credit union then purchased $5,000 worth of turkeys to be donated to the food bank, which will then distribute the donations of nonperishable food items to local food pantries. The credit union has donated approximately 170,000 meals to the food bank since 1998.

