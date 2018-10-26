SALT LAKE CITY — While foodie trends like sushi burritos and pho may be all the rage, Americans are still loyal to their comfort foods.

What's going on: A new study published by Treadmill Reviews recently took a look at not only what certain what certain comfort foods are popular, but they also broke things down by demographics like location, gender and age.

Regional trends: The study broke down favorites based on regions and states.

34 states chose pizza, making it the overwhelming favorite.

Burgers came in second winning five states.

Four states (including Utah) chose mac n’ cheese.

Ice cream also won four states.

Two states (Texas and Hawaii) stated their preference for fried chicken.

Alabama was the only state to choose chocolate.

Gender: The study also broke down comfort food by gender.

Men's favorites included:

Pizza Burgers Ice cream Mexican food Mac n’ cheese

Women's favorites included:

Pizza Mac n’ cheese Ice cream Chocolate Italian food

Age and portion size: When turning to comfort foods most baby boomers tend to only eat a single serving.

Generation X and millennials like to indulge a little more.

64 percent of generation x prefer to take a double serving or more.

70 percent of millennials also take more than a single serving.

Reasons certain foods bring comfort: The study found three main factors that people consider when picking a favorite comfort food: nostalgia, taste, and the overall comfort it brings.

Here are the top five foods based on people's feelings of nostalgia.

Chocolate

Ice cream

Burger

Mac n’ cheese

Cookies

Here are the top five foods based on the taste of the food:

Mexican food

Mac and cheese

Fried chicken

Pasta

Pizza

Here are the top five foods based on overall comfort:

Cookies

Mexican food

Pasta

Chocolate

Pizza

Read more at Treadmill Reviews.