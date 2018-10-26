Adobe Stock
Mac n' cheese is Utah's fan favorite when it comes to comfort food.

SALT LAKE CITY — While foodie trends like sushi burritos and pho may be all the rage, Americans are still loyal to their comfort foods.

What's going on: A new study published by Treadmill Reviews recently took a look at not only what certain what certain comfort foods are popular, but they also broke things down by demographics like location, gender and age.

Regional trends: The study broke down favorites based on regions and states.

  • 34 states chose pizza, making it the overwhelming favorite.
  • Burgers came in second winning five states.
  • Four states (including Utah) chose mac n’ cheese.
  • Ice cream also won four states.
  • Two states (Texas and Hawaii) stated their preference for fried chicken.
  • Alabama was the only state to choose chocolate.

Gender: The study also broke down comfort food by gender.

Men's favorites included:

  1. Pizza
  2. Burgers
  3. Ice cream
  4. Mexican food
  5. Mac n’ cheese

Women's favorites included:

  1. Pizza
  2. Mac n’ cheese
  3. Ice cream
  4. Chocolate
  5. Italian food

Age and portion size: When turning to comfort foods most baby boomers tend to only eat a single serving.

  • Generation X and millennials like to indulge a little more.
  • 64 percent of generation x prefer to take a double serving or more.
  • 70 percent of millennials also take more than a single serving.
Reasons certain foods bring comfort: The study found three main factors that people consider when picking a favorite comfort food: nostalgia, taste, and the overall comfort it brings.

Here are the top five foods based on people's feelings of nostalgia.

  • Chocolate
  • Ice cream
  • Burger
  • Mac n’ cheese
  • Cookies

Here are the top five foods based on the taste of the food:

  • Mexican food
  • Mac and cheese
  • Fried chicken
  • Pasta
  • Pizza

Here are the top five foods based on overall comfort:

  • Cookies
  • Mexican food
  • Pasta
  • Chocolate
  • Pizza

Read more at Treadmill Reviews.

