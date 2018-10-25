SALT LAKE CITY — Let the Halloweekend begin! Ghouls will be taking the streets over the next few days, so seek sanctuary in the following heavy metal concerts, kilt-clad church services and Day of the Dead celebrations. And, in classic Halloween fashion, there’s also some exploding 1,000-pound pumpkins and spooky cemetery tours.

The Iron Maidens

It was only a matter of time before (1) an all-female Iron Maiden tribute band was formed, and (2) they named themselves The Iron Maidens. That very group, which has been at it since 2001, headlines The Royal on Friday. Begin stretching your necks now for some requisite headbanging. Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m., 4760 S. 900 East, $20 (801-590-9940, smithstix.com).

Scottish Festival and Kirkin’ o’ th’ Tartan

Kilts, highland dancing and Scottish shortbread will be abundant on Saturday for the First Presbyterian Church’s annual Scottish Festival. The event, which celebrates the church’s Scottish heritage, continues on Sunday with “The Kirkin’ o’ th’ Tartan,” a special Reformation Sunday worship service in which the pastor blesses each of the Salt Lake area’s Scottish clans. Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, 9 and 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12 C. St., free (801-363-3889, fpcslc.org).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News A dancer competes in the sword dance during the Scottish Festival Highland Dance Competition at the First Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24, 2015.

Day of the Dead celebration

The popular Dia de los Muertos celebration — or “Day of the Dead,” for all you gringos — comes to West Valley City. Attendees can enjoy traditional Mexican music and dance performances, food, drinks and family-friendly hands-on activities. There’s also a Catrina costume contest, so fashion your fanciest skeleton outfit. Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 1355 W. 3100 South, free for ages 12 and younger, $5 for ages 13 and older (801-965-5100, culturalcelebration.org).

Utah Giant Pumpkin Drop

Ever wonder if a half-ton pumpkin could smash a car? Wonder no longer. The annual Utah Giant Pumpkin Drop will fulfill all your pumpkin-smashing dreams. At Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove, pumpkins weighing 500 to 1,000 pounds are hoisted by a 14-story crane, then dropped onto cars, pianos and other hopeless large items below. Oh. My. Gourd. Oct. 27, noon-5 p.m., 95 S. 2000 W., Pleasant Grove, $9 admission for ages 3 and older (801-368-4335, heehawfarms.com).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Spectators watch as a 400-pound pumpkin explodes on a file cabinet after getting dropped from a crane in West Valley City on Oct. 31, 2012.

Fort Douglas Cemetery Tour

Dead men tell no tales? As if. The true stories of those buried in the Fort Douglas Cemetery will be told and reenacted during this spooky event. Attendees can even interact with the actors — but please leave the actual graves alone, you monster. Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m., 431 S. Chipeta Way, free (801-581-1251, fortdouglas.org).