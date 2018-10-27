As chief of police in Park City, I’ll do all it takes to keep Park City safe.

Doing so means taking a hard-nosed look at what really keeps individuals from ever committing an offense in the first place. Of all the pieces to examine in the puzzle of prospective crime, one of the most important is juvenile offenders.

When a youth commits a crime at a formative age, it becomes a crucial moment to see if they can right themselves and get back on a productive life path or fall deeper into a life of crime.

I want to do whatever it takes to make sure they end up on that first path, but research shows that youths are more likely to return to court after each criminal referral they receive.

As many as 50 to 70 percent of youths who were previously in residential placement facilities are rearrested within two years of their release. In Utah, more than half of youths incarcerated receive new misdemeanor or felony charges within one year of their release. It’s clear that one of the most important steps in preventing kids from reoffending is to get them into effective therapy and keep them out of juvenile detention.

That’s why I am a big advocate of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, or JJDPA, federal legislation that sets guidelines for how juvenile offenders can and should be dealt with.

This legislation badly needs updating. In the 15 years since it was last reauthorized, states have taken the lead in implementing many of the evidence-based recommendations and programs an updated bill would include. Reauthorizing JJDPA would catch federal legislation up to what law enforcement agencies have begun to accomplish at the state level.

A renewed and reauthorized JJDPA would include necessary updates to Title V funding that law enforcement leaders use to implement research-backed approaches that prevent juvenile delinquency and connect children with resources at a local level.

These approaches include services and programs proven to help rehabilitate young, first-time offenders. One program, Functional Family Therapy, has been shown to cut youth recidivism by half. Another, Multisystemic Therapy, has reduced recidivism by as much as 62 percent.

Importantly, both of these therapies cost much less than it does to keep a kid locked up. While the annual cost of keeping a youth in detention averages a whopping $149,000 per year, Multisystemic Therapy and Functional Family Therapy have actually generated public savings up to $13,000 and $25,000 per youth treated, respectively.

Here’s the good news: Congress has already drafted the legislation needed to reauthorize JJDPA. Last year, both the House and Senate passed versions of their own bills that include many of the same crucial updates and reforms (S 860 — Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Reauthorization Act, and HR 1809 — Juvenile Justice Reform Act). But before the legislation can be signed by President Donald Trump, Congress must pass one unified bill.

Fortunately, our state has a leader who can help the country see this bipartisan task through.

Sen. Orrin Hatch has just months left in his 40-plus-year Senate career, and a respected legislative legacy that includes protecting religious freedom, building the children’s health insurance program and — most recently — ushering through historic tax reform.

Hatch can use his leadership and principled reason to help steer his colleagues in the Senate to push through a final, unified bill that updates and modernizes the JJDPA.

Such a move would not only solidify his legacy as a reform-driven senator who has championed legislation that showed real results for Utahns; it would be another peg on his long list of accomplishments in passing fiscally responsible, future-focused reform.

On behalf of Utah law enforcement, I urge Hatch to help renew and reauthorize JJDPA.