The first few weeks of school are generally full of chaos in my special education classroom. Between classroom setup, new students, goals and testing, my plate has been more than full. With the school year in full swing, I have been reflecting on the changes made in education policy in the 2018 Utah legislative session.

The Utah Legislature worked with the Utah Education Association to dramatically increase and equalize funding across the state of Utah. Utah teachers celebrated, from kindergarten through grade 12. Utah’s funding problems have caused greater class sizes, reduced materials and decreased support in our schools. Many legislators, including Michael Winder, who is the representative over my school in West Valley City, fought to fund raises for special educators. The demands and stresses on special educators magnifies the already high turnover rate and shortages found at all levels in education.

As a result of greater support from the state, school districts have been able to fund promised raises and guarantee more support for teachers. Although fair teacher salaries are vital — we all gotta eat — I don’t think it’s the primary reason most teachers leave the profession. There are fewer and fewer supports for teachers as class sizes continue to grow. Teachers end up having a job that has become not just challenging, but nearly impossible. Teachers' brains are continually firing with few breaks, 30 minutes total for lunch is not much, and working with students is busy, hard and emotional work. After a full day of doing their best to teach students, they turn around and face scrutiny from school administration, their district supervisors and parents. After awhile, many teachers break from the pressure and leave the profession.

Ask your local special education teacher if they are fully staffed. My guess is they are not. The policies of many school districts are including more students with disabilities in neighborhood schools. Simultaneously, aide time has been cut dramatically. Most aides became part-time, lost benefits and took a pay cut. This has snowballed into a crisis; not only are many aides not able to stay in a job they love, but nobody is applying to fill the empty positions.

All students should have access to a public education with their peers, including students with the most severe special needs. It’s good for all students to befriend diverse learners. But without the support of aides and other professionals, special educators cannot do the job effectively. The class sizes are just too large to provide the support so these students can be successful. The teachers follow their aides out of the classroom, making the situation even worse.

With students in mind, we must continue this fight for education funding. Many of my friends and family have asked why Utah educators are not joining teachers across the nation in a walkout. They are appalled at the working conditions, lack of support and pressure that is driving teachers out of the profession. I echo the answer of Heidi Matthews, Utah Education Association president, “We are going to walk … to the polls.”

By supporting your teachers, you are supporting the next generation of Utahns. If you didn’t already have a reason, let this get you to the polls and vote for candidates that support education.