SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” is about get a little spooky.

What’s going on: The game’s publisher, Epic Games, just rolled out a new Halloween-themed event called "Fortnitemares 2018," which will send players stumbling across freaky and spooky challenges and obstacles throughout the game.

The new event will impact both the free Battle Royale and paid Save the World modes for “Fortnite.”

“Fortnite” announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the "Fortnitemares" promotion had been disabled because of “issues with matchmaking.”

We have disabled Fortnitemares in Battle Royale while we investigate issues with matchmaking. Watch for updates at https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2018

But then "Fortnite" resolved those issues and released updates to the game.

Matchmaking is now stable and we’ve re-enabled #Fortnitemares. Players in some areas may experience a higher ping as we work on restoring sub-region matchmaking.



Drop in now and explore everything available in v6.20! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2018

We're aware players are experiencing degraded performance. We believe we've pinpointed the root cause and are working towards a fix. 🛠️ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2018

We’ve released a fix that solved the issue preventing players from being able to fully complete certain Challenges.



Jump in and grab those rewards! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2018

We've resolved the performance issues that were causing disconnects and server hitches.



Go solo or grab a friend and dive back into #Fortnitemares 🎃⛈️👻 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 24, 2018

Battle Royale mode: Gamers will face off against Cube Monsters. There were new weapons to battle the creatures, including a crossbow. Gamers can pick up loot by defeating these crawling monsters.

You can buy new "Fortnitemares"-themed skins throughout the new event. You can also unlock new character cosmetics by completing challenges, which include destroying monsters, dealing damage to the monsters and visiting specific corrupted areas on the map.

Every few days there will be new challenges associated with "Fortnitemares."

Save the World: There will be new characters unlocked for the paid version of “Fortnite,” as well as a new weapon set to use in the game.

You can also earn candy by completing certain missions in the game.

Another update: The new change will come with another update — the ability to use your glider (which normally helps people fly during the beginning of the game) during any point in a match, USA Today reports.

By the numbers: Most recent numbers show the number of “Fortnite” players increased to nearly 80 million in August.

New challenge: “Fortnite” will face new challenges, as “Call of Duty” unveiled its own battle royale mode called “Blackout.”