“The only thing more expensive than going to college is not going to college.”

—Anthony B. Carnivale

How do you create economically stable families? How do you provide families with access to excellent health care? How do you optimize a student’s chance for success in school? How does a family attain a middle-class standard of living? The answer is to have homes headed by educated, economically stable parents who help their children with homework, have time to volunteer in the classroom and who exemplify and champion the benefits of getting a good education. In a word, education helps Utahns and their families succeed — economically, at home and in the community.

If Utah and Utahns are to compete successfully with Nevadans and Oregonians, as well as Germans and Singaporeans, Utah must improve its education system. Our kids are probably just as smart as Finnish children, but we don’t enjoy the good education outcomes Finland does.

If you want a vibrant economy that provides living-wage jobs, you should support Utah students’ education success. A great education system offers so much opportunity for our children, grandchildren and all of Utah’s children, and it bodes well for Utah’s economic and cultural future. Arts, culture, religion and the very success of government itself are rooted in institutions of liberal democracy and a culture of education and financial stability. Educated, involved citizens are the foundation, the irreducible element, the quintessential ingredient to a free and flourishing society.

Utah touts its strong, growing economy that has long been fueled by our educated workforce. What we don’t hear about, however, are the deals that get away from us because informed outsiders see our comparatively anemic investments in education.

This is not to say Gov. Gary Herbert and the Legislature have been stingy in investing our tax monies in education. Before and since the Great Recession, Utah’s annual investments in public and higher education have been in the hundreds of millions of dollars. However, research by Utah’s Legislative Fiscal Analyst shows that after accounting for inflation and student population growth, education funding was flat from 1997 through 2017.

Enter Our Schools Now, founded by Gail Miller and Scott Anderson as co-chairs and by other community leaders to gather enough signatures to place on November’s ballot the question of whether to increase some taxes for the benefit of education funding. After Our Schools Now gathered more than 100,000 signatures, legislative leaders signaled they would not support such tax increases. At the very climax of the session, the two groups met and worked out a compromise.

The compromise would raise per-student expenditures appreciably. Although it comes in three rather arcane ways, schools — not school districts — receive and control how this money will be spent.

Nonbinding Opinion Question 1 is the final link in the chain for the overall compromise. It’s a bit complicated to explain, but it will increase education funding by about $150 per student. The question is whether you want the Legislature to raise the gas tax by 10 cents. This will cost you about $4 per month. The proceeds of the new gas tax will fund transportation needs, which in turn reduces general fund transfers to transportation and allows the amount raised per Question 1 to be spent on education. Education monies will go to schools — not school districts. Each school, its teachers and parents will choose how to spend it, whether on teacher salaries, computers or other priorities of that particular school and its students and teachers.

It is a “nonbinding” question because the Legislature wants to see if the public will support increasing the gas tax for the benefit of education.

It’s up to us. If this question passes, good things can happen in our schools. If it fails, Utah will most likely continue to bump along with the money we’ve always had but without resources to implement terrific pilot programs such as the early childhood education success in Granite School District and laudable high school student success improvements demonstrated by the Roy Cone project.

We don’t lack for good ideas, proven ideas, of how to help our kids. We need additional funding to implement them. Our Schools Now money will finally let our schools do that.