The administration boasts about its success. Yet what do we see? Health care premiums rising. Prescription drug costs rising. Mortgage interest rates rising. The federal deficit rising out of control. Medicare and Social Security are under siege.

The only thing going down is the stock market, so if you ever thought that privatizing Social Security was a good idea, good luck.

Combining all these “successes," why should we vote for candidates who zealously promulgate failed policies?

Gerald Elias

Salt Lake City