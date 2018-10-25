Many things can bring happiness; however, just as many things can bring us sadness, fear, loneliness, exhaustion. When darkness overwhelms us, our happy moments are sucked away by things, by people, that do not deserve our silent sufferings. Our tears, our pain, are given to our abusers as tribute for harming our souls. Getting hurt is unavoidable. Allowing someone to steal our happiness is unacceptable.

Elizabeth Smart, a woman kidnapped from her own bedroom as a teenager, tells her story about having everything she had stolen from her. When she finally arrives back at home, after nine long months of captivity, her mother gives this advice: “He has stolen nine months of your life that you will never get back. The best punishment you could ever give him is to be happy.” Smart's traumatic experience was unique, but her mother’s principle still applies to everyone. We have experienced heartbreak, pain and suffering, causing us to feel captive in our own lives.

Do not allow your happiness to be taken. The greatest gift you can give yourself is to choose to be happy. Life will always throw obstacles and unfortunate events your way. It’s important to remember that you are the one who decides your happiness. Letting others define your feelings is a way of trapping yourself inside your hardships and pains. Allowing yourself to be happy is a way of letting your best self out.

Emily Jensen

West Jordan