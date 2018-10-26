Vote for kids. The one thing that all voters should be able to agree on is keeping the future of our children in mind. Even if you do not have children of your own, voting for what is best for children is still in your interest, as a healthy population of children is important for the health and well-being of our country in the not so distant future.

Obviously, that includes all children in our city, state and country. No matter what your political point of view, all of us should ask the elected officials in our local, state and national government how they stand on issues that affect children. As a pediatrician, I look to Voices for Utah Children to help me interpret if any proposed legislation helps make for a more child-friendly environment. Health, education, adequate nutrition and safe housing all have to come together for each child to have a chance to make their best contribution to our society.

Remember that everything worthwhile requires a bit of hard work and sacrifice.

Joe Jopling

Sandy