All of us — you, me and everyone we know — have our work cut out for us. Climate change has reached the point that requires far-reaching and unprecedented changes to our energy system within the next 12 years. This salient message from the new report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows average temperatures across the globe will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2040, and will be accompanied by worsening wildfires, major food shortages and massive losses in sea ice and coral reefs. The report is a sobering reminder that inaction is not an option.

Now, more than ever, we need to tackle climate change from every angle at groundbreaking speed. It is a daunting undertaking where each and every one of us has a role to play. Conserving energy, powering our homes and businesses with renewable energy, using alternative transportation — all of these personal actions add up — and we are collectively reducing pollution on a communitywide scale.

Climate change will profoundly shape our communities and how we do business, but the reality is that it now requires us to go beyond our homes and businesses. We need our elected leaders to do their part and make climate action priority No. 1. Now is the time for sweeping changes to our energy system. This is where we, as Utah Clean Energy, focus our work, and I’m inspired by the momentum we are seeing here in Utah and around the world.

So many climate solutions that seemed out of reach just a few years ago are now within our grasp. We have utility-scale wind and solar projects that are on par with or cheaper than fossil fuels. Net-zero energy buildings are now economic and could be the norm. Energy storage technology is evolving, and costs are declining at a rapid pace. With zero tailpipe emissions, electric vehicles are primed to be the next generation of transportation.

Despite this progress, immense work remains to transform our energy system at the scale and pace that climate change requires. Our entire energy supply must come from clean, renewable sources. Our utilities and regulators need to account for the mounting costs of climate change in our energy and transportation planning. Our buildings need to be retrofitted to be ultra-energy efficient, and new construction should be innovative and net-zero. Electric vehicles must replace gasoline powered cars. The good news is that all of these solutions are at our fingertips, right now.

What we need today is unified leadership committed to making these changes a reality. I believe that Utah can and should be a national leader that moves beyond partisanship and inaction and embraces a world that is safe for ourselves and future generations. But we need your help to make them move faster. I encourage you to talk with your local and state leaders and ask them to make climate action a priority. Vote for elected officials who publicly speak out on climate change, and support local governments that have instituted ambitious climate goals, such as Salt Lake City, Park City, Summit County and Moab.

Kate Marvel, an associate research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, has stated, “there is space for action between ‘everything is fine’ and ‘we’re doomed.’ That space is shrinking fast, but the gap is not closed yet. It shouldn’t take an apocalypse to make us do the right thing.” With a unified commitment to climate action and political focus, we can ensure a livable planet.