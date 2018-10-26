Politically motivated attacks through mailed bombs are certainly not new in this country. In 1919, for instance, anarchists mailed 36 booby-trapped envelopes to politicians, political appointees and businessman John D. Rockefeller.

A second wave, two months later, detonated eight bombs in separate cities. One of them came close to injuring a young assistant secretary of the Navy by the name of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

But this history, which also includes attacks on President Harry S. Truman and a host of other examples, neither justifies the current wave of politically motivated letter bombs nor establishes this as some kind of tradition in American politics.

Far from it. Violence in politics is a trademark of tinhorn dictatorships and oppressive regimes. It has no part in the great American experiment of self-governance.

History may, however, lend perspective.

Fevered minds see violent crime as the ultimate answer to political divisions. History shows otherwise. The anarchist movement certainly didn’t benefit from the bombs of a century ago any more than the militia movement of the 1990s benefitted from the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. Public shock and outrage were unifying responses. Americans inherently understood their heritage called for something better.

At least, that was the response then.

This is an age of angry political division and baseless accusations. Some of the reactions in recent days to suspected bombs intended for Democratic leaders and activists have been disturbing.

At least one conservative commentator has suggested Democrats orchestrated the attacks to discredit conservatives. Some liberals have been quick to blame the president for his combative language.

And President Trump himself has blamed the media and what he calls “fake news” for influencing the attacks, forgetting, perhaps, that CNN also was a target of a mail bomb.

We prefer Trump’s initial response, which was one of unqualified condemnation.

"In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America," he said Wednesday.

That was followed by his spokeswoman telling Fox News the federal government would use all its resources to find the real culprit, “and that is the person who sent these suspicious packages.”

No one should pretend to know the mind and motivations of the person, or persons, who sent these packages. But there can be little doubt that his or her misguided reliance on violence is the logical extension of an attitude that dehumanizes one's political foes.

It’s time for politicians, pundits, activists and the American people to tone down the rhetoric and to recognize the sincerity and humanity of their political opponents. It’s time to end the baseless accusations that inflame passions and fuel conspiracy theories.

It’s time for the nation to unite behind the rule of law while engaging in thoughtful political debate.

Attacks on politicians are attacks on the nation’s democratic institutions, regardless of the ideologies involved.

This generation needs to send a message that it has learned from U.S. history, and that future generations may learn from its response to these attacks, as well.