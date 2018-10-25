SALT LAKE CITY — The Thursday release of a new website — abuse.lds.org — is one of several recent efforts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help in preventing, identifying and responding to abuse.

“The church’s position is that abuse cannot be tolerated in any form,” according to the website. “Abuse violates the laws of God and may also be a violation of the laws of society. The Lord expects us to do all we can to prevent abuse and to protect and help those who have been victims of abuse. No one is expected to endure abusive behavior.”

With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the website comes as the World Health Organization reports that one in four adults were physically abused as children and 12 percent of children have been sexually abused in the past year.

The church has previously stated the first priority is to help the victim and stop abuse; the website is one way to offer resources for help and healing. It includes four sections — “In crisis,” “Help for victims,” “How to help” and “Prevention” — and resources for each topic.

In crisis

The “In crisis” section encourages patrons to “talk now” and get help — to tell someone about what has happened to them. The site includes more than a dozen links and help lines for victims to call at any hour of the day. Although the resources listed are not created or maintained by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they are free and staffed by people trained to help.

Help for victims

The “Help for victims” section address questions such as “Should I get professional help?” “Can I heal from this?” and “What if I think the abuse is my fault?”

“If you are being abused or have been abused in the past, you do not have to face this alone,” the website says. “You may feel confused, powerless, frightened, isolated, ashamed or as if you have lost your worth. … Friends, family, church leaders and others can connect you to resources that will help you feel safe so that you can heal and remember your worth.”

How to help

“How to help” provides information for those who know of or suspect someone is being abused. Resources include things to watch for, helps for offering support, steps for parents to follow if they find out their child has been abused and resources for church leaders.

“If you know or suspect someone is being abused, take steps to protect them and offer to get them help,” according to the website. “This may include involvement of civil authorities, medical help, professional counselors, church leaders and community resources that support victims of abuse.”

Prevention, protection

In addition to assisting victims, the website provides information to prevent abuse. Talking to children about abuse, recognizing patterns of abuse and abusive behavior and using technology safely are among the topics addressed.

“We must do everything we can to protect and love (victims of abuse),” a statement from the church's Newsroom states. “We urge our local leaders and members to reach out to victims, comfort and strengthen them, and help them understand that what happened was wrong, the experience was not their fault, and that it should never happen ever again.”