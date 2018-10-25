PROVO — Over the past decade, Northern Illinois has emerged as one of the Mid-American Conference’s top teams.

The Huskies won the league outright in 2011, 2012 and 2014, including an appearance in the Orange Bowl in 2012.

This season, NIU is undefeated in MAC play (4-0) but winless in non-conference games (3-0), with losses to Iowa, Utah and Florida State.

" They’re a very physical defense and they’re athletic and very aggressive,. " BYU QB coach Aaron Roderick

Northern Illinois is looking for its first non-conference victory of the year Saturday (1:30 p.m., MDT, ESPNU) when it visits BYU.

“We want to win every game that we play. We certainly know that we had a chance in every game we’ve played and we’ve fallen short three times,” NIU coach Rod Carey said of those non-league losses. “I would expect this to be a four-quarter game as well. Hopefully, our recent success in those situations will help us in this contest, too. We’ve got to get to the fourth quarter first.”

The Huskies hang their hat on their defense, which ranks No. 2 nationally with 10 fumble recoveries; No. 14 in sacks with 22; and No. 21 in tackles-for-loss with 54.

“They’re a very physical defense and they’re athletic and very aggressive,” said BYU quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick. “They’re top 25, top 10 in a number of categories nationally. Utah struggled to score against them. Florida State had trouble scoring against them, Iowa as well. They’ve played really well against good teams. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

NIU ranks No. 37 nationally in total defense, No. 21 in rushing defense and No. 45 in pass efficiency defense. The Huskies allow just 2.7 yards per rushing attempt. BYU ran for 280 yards in its last game against Hawaii.

Northern Illinois is led by All-American defensive end Sutton Smith, who has 13 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks this season.

“He’s a great player on film. He uses his hands well,” BYU offensive tackle Austin Hoyt said of Smith. “He’s fast off the edge. Just watching him, he’ll be a great test for us.”

“He’s a great player, very talented,” said backup quarterback Tanner Mangum. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing our job to take care of him.”

Running back Squally Canada said it’s important that the Cougars establish the run. “They’re going to want to come in here and try to shut down the run. But we want to be a physical team as well,” he said. “We might have to hit them over the top and that may end up opening up the running game for us. If we execute our game plan, then we’ll be fine.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes wants to see his team be able to pass and run against NIU.

“For us, we need to be a balanced offense. We’ve shown that when we can both run and pass, we can be effective,” he said. “When we get pushed into a position where we’re a little more one-dimensional, we haven’t been as effective. That’s just not who we are right now. It will be a real challenge for us this week. (NIU is) very aggressive up front and they commit a lot of people to stopping the run.”

Northern Illinois’ offense, meanwhile, has struggled this season, ranking No. 125 in total offense, No. 122 in passing offense and No. 125 in passing efficiency.

Quarterback Marcus Childers has thrown for 949 yards while rushing for 242 yards. Running back Tre Harbison averages 4.9 yards per carry.

“They’re definitely a hard-nosed, running football team,” said defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi. “If you look at their numbers, they’re going to run the ball most of the time. A lot of the teams we’ve played in the past couple of weeks have been pass-heavy, spread offenses. NIU is really good at just sticking to the run and trying to bulldoze their way through.”

“Anytime you face a team that runs the ball and is physical and believes in the run and won’t give up on it is always a challenge,” said defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. “They do a really good job running their quarterback, too. That poses another challenge.”

Linebacker Sione Takitaki is looking forward to trying to stop the run.

“It’s a good team that loves to run the football. They have a quarterback that can run and extend drives. He can throw the ball, too. They run spread and still run,” he said. “We like physical football, stopping the run. This week, we’re preparing really well for an NIU team that can run. We’re excited to face a tough opponent.”

Safety Dayan Ghanwoloku said his team will need to be sound when it comes to tackling.

“We’ve just got to tackle because they like to run the ball. The safeties will be playing up a little more. Tackling will be a big part of the game and it will help us win the game.”

• • •

Cougars on the air

Northern Illinois (4-3)

at BYU (4-3)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM