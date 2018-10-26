HERRIMAN — Real Salt Lake was back at it again on Thursday after three days off, fully aware there’s not much to play for.

This week’s practices are probably meaningless as RSL has likely played its last game of 2018, but there’s still a slim chance of sneaking into the playoffs. And as long as there’s a chance, that’s how coach Mike Petke is going to approach the week.

“Until something else happens that says we’re not going to play next Wednesday we’ll continue to prepare for the game,” said Petke. “You never want to leave your fate in somebody else’s hands, however right now it is in somebody’s hands, but we’re professionals and we have to believe that we’re going to be in the playoffs next Wednesday.”

That small hope is what RSL is practicing for.

Real Salt Lake has a bye the final week of the MLS season while all the other Western Conference team’s play on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The only game that matters to Petke’s team is Houston at the surging L.A. Galaxy.

If the Galaxy win, they overtake the sixth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. With a tie or a Houston win, then Real Salt Lake hangs on for the final playoff berth.

" Houston is capable of getting a result for sure … but obviously the favorite on this game is L.A. But I’ve seen crazier things in this league in my 20 years. " Mike Petke

The latter scenario would mean a Wednesday knockout game at the No. 3 seed, which would likely be either Seattle, FC Dallas or Los Angeles FC. Those potential opponents is what RSL is preparing for during this week’s three training sessions.

“Starting today we were preparing for three likely scenarios of teams that we would play,” said Petke, who said all three play a similar style which helps in the preparation.

The prep will all be for naught unless Houston pulls out a miracle in Southern California on Sunday.

The Dynamo have lost three straight games — conceding 11 goals in those games — and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 9-16-8 record. They’ve won just two games in the second half of the season.

As if that doesn’t sound disconcerting enough for RSL’s playoff hopes, Houston is tied for the fewest road wins in MLS season this season with one measly win. That loan road breakthrough came at Chicago on May 20.

Real Salt Lake only needs a tie from Houston to punch its ticket to the postseason, but even that seems extremely unlikely with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in fine form for the Galaxy having scored in five straight games.

Petke was asked after Thursday’s practice what he thought Houston’s chances were of getting the necessary result.

“Houston is capable of getting a result for sure … but obviously the favorite on this game is L.A. But I’ve seen crazier things in this league in my 20 years,” Petke said.

It might all come down to motivation, of which the L.A. Galaxy will have plenty and Houston very little.