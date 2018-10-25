WEST JORDAN — The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the appointment of Ken Wallentine as the city's new police chief.

The 35-year law enforcement veteran replaces Chief Doug Diamond, who retired in May after serving as the city's chief for more than six years.

Wallentine recently served as a special agent for the Utah Attorney General's Office, where he directed the training center for use of force using virtual reality technology and served as the senior adviser for the Officer-Involved Fatality Investigation Team. He is also chairman of the Peace Officer Merit Commission of Greater Salt Lake County.

Wallentine, who began his career as a police officer, also served as bureau chief of the Police Officer Standards and Training Investigations Bureau, administrative counsel of the Utah Department of Public Safety, and chief of law enforcement for the Utah Attorney General's Office.

He is a practicing public attorney and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Brigham Young University. As senior legal adviser for Lexipol, he helped craft police operational and risk management policies for over 3,000 public safety agencies.