SALT LAKE CITY — The first leg of Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour” was announced on Thursday, and it’s coming to Salt Lake City.
Kicking off March 18 in Albany, New York, the “Sweetener World Tour” comes to Vivint Arena on April 22, according to a press release. The tour’s first leg includes 42 shows at arenas across the country, concluding with a June 18 show at Madison Square Garden.
Grande’s most recent album, “Sweetener,” was released in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Two of the album’s singles, “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God Is A Woman,” have cracked the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. “Sweetener” has received favorable reviews for its musical surprises, with Grande trading in the high-octane pop of her previous album, “Dangerous Woman,” for more low-key, trap-influenced material.
The new tour marks Grande's return to touring since the bombing at her Manchester Arena show last year, which killed 22 people and injured more than 800.
The pop star has also been in the news for her engagement to — and recent separation from — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. (There’s even a song on “Sweetener” called “Pete Davidson.”) And her previous boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead at his home on Sept. 7.
Tickets for the “Sweetener World Tour” are available to American Express card members beginning Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. through Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.
The show’s announced tour dates are as follows:
March 18: Albany, New York — Times Union Center
March 20: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
March 22: Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center
March 25: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
March 26: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center
March 28: Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena
March 30: Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre
April 3: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena
April 5: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
April 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center
April 10: Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
April 12: Indianapolis, Indiana — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13: St. Louis, Missouri — Enterprise Center
April 15: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
April 17: St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
April 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
April 20: Denver, Colorado — Pepsi Center
April 22: Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25: Edmonton, Alberta — Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
April 30: Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
May 2: San Jose, California — SAP Center
May 3: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
May 6: Los Angeles, California — Staples Center
May 10: Los Angeles, California — The Forum
May 14: Phoenix, Arizona — Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17: San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
May 19: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
May 21: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
May 23: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center
May 28: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
May 29: Orlando, Florida — Amway Center
May 31: Miami, Florida — American Airlines Arena
June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
June 7: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
June 8: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
June 10: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
June 12: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena
June 14: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
June 18: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden