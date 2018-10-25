SALT LAKE CITY — The first leg of Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener World Tour” was announced on Thursday, and it’s coming to Salt Lake City.

Kicking off March 18 in Albany, New York, the “Sweetener World Tour” comes to Vivint Arena on April 22, according to a press release. The tour’s first leg includes 42 shows at arenas across the country, concluding with a June 18 show at Madison Square Garden.

Grande’s most recent album, “Sweetener,” was released in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Two of the album’s singles, “No Tears Left To Cry” and “God Is A Woman,” have cracked the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. “Sweetener” has received favorable reviews for its musical surprises, with Grande trading in the high-octane pop of her previous album, “Dangerous Woman,” for more low-key, trap-influenced material.

The new tour marks Grande's return to touring since the bombing at her Manchester Arena show last year, which killed 22 people and injured more than 800.

The pop star has also been in the news for her engagement to — and recent separation from — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. (There’s even a song on “Sweetener” called “Pete Davidson.”) And her previous boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead at his home on Sept. 7.

Tickets for the “Sweetener World Tour” are available to American Express card members beginning Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. through Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

The show’s announced tour dates are as follows:

March 18: Albany, New York — Times Union Center

March 20: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

March 22: Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center

March 25: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

March 26: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

March 28: Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena

March 30: Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre

April 3: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

April 5: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

April 7: Chicago, Illinois — United Center

April 10: Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

April 12: Indianapolis, Indiana — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13: St. Louis, Missouri — Enterprise Center

April 15: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

April 17: St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

April 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

April 20: Denver, Colorado — Pepsi Center

April 22: Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25: Edmonton, Alberta — Rogers Place

April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

April 30: Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

May 2: San Jose, California — SAP Center

May 3: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center

May 6: Los Angeles, California — Staples Center

May 10: Los Angeles, California — The Forum

May 14: Phoenix, Arizona — Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17: San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

May 19: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

May 21: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

May 23: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center

May 28: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

May 29: Orlando, Florida — Amway Center

May 31: Miami, Florida — American Airlines Arena

June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

June 7: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

June 8: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

June 10: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

June 12: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena

June 14: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

June 18: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden