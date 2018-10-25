KAMAS — Fire management personnel with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest plan to set a prescribed fire sometime between Saturday and Nov. 30 on a 6,007-acre area approximately 10 miles east of Kamas.

Ignitions on the northeast side of the Mirror Lake Highway, between Norway Flats road on the east and the Upper Setting road on the west, will occur over a two- or three-day period in order to minimize smoke.

Forest official hope the burn will reduce the risk of wildfire by burning off hazardous fuels, promote aspen regeneration and help to improve wildlife habitat.

The burn area and Forest Service roads and trails will be temporarily closed on the day of the burn and possibly the day after for firefighter and public safety.

Visitors should contact the Heber-Kamas Ranger District office at 435-654-0470 or the Kamas office at 435-783-4338 to confirm when the prescribed fire will be implemented.

Fire personnel will use a helicopter to ignite the fire. Engine and hand crews will monitor the fire area until it is extinguished.