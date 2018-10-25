Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah's Chase Hansen, top, pressures Washington quarterback Jake Browning in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

No. 23 Utah (5-2, 3-2)

at UCLA (2-5, 2-2)

Kickoff: Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Rose Bowl (80,616)

Natural grass

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Series: UCLA leads 11-5

Weather: Warm, temperatures in the low 80s.

THE STAKES

For Utah ... The Utes can achieve bowl eligibility with a victory. They’re also trying to stay in the driver’s seat of the Pac-12 South.

For UCLA … The Bruins need to run the table — five more victories — in order to give Chip Kelly a winning record in his first season.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … The Utes have won the past two games against UCLA — prevailing 48-17 last season and 52-45 in 2016.

For UCLA ... After opening the season with five straight losses, the Bruins have defeated Cal (37-7) and Arizona (31-30).

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Utah ... The Utes continue their upward trajectory on offense and bounce the Bruins to gain bowl eligibility.

For UCLA … The Bruins find a way to put more points on the board. They’re averaging just 22.9 points per outing.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Chase Hansen, Utah linebacker: The senior leads the Pac-12 and is second in the nation in tackles for loss with 2.0 per game.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s defense vs. UCLA’s offense: The Bruins are last in the Pac-12 in passing offense, total offense and scoring offense. The Utes may have a feast.

QUOTABLE

“We don’t care about what went on a week ago. Every week is one season for us.”

— UCLA coach Chip Kelly

"Staying on an even keel, trying to avoid being too high or too low. We just want to be consistent in our approach.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

UCLA is at Oregon next Saturday, while Utah travels to Arizona State.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21

Oct. 12 — Arizona, Won 42-10

Oct. 20 — USC, Won 41-28

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times Mountain

Dirk Facer
Dirk Facer Dirk covers University of Utah sports for the Deseret News.
